The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get New York Times alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. New York Times has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $45.76.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 419,442 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,277,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.