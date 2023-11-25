The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

Progressive stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

