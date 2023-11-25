Tigress Financial Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $435.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $380.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $349.53.

META opened at $338.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $869.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.99 and its 200 day moving average is $295.88. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 41,287.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 184,556 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,292,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,789 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,630.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

