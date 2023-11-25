Tigress Financial Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $176.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

