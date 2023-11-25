Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,182,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,412,879.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,182,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,412,879.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,320 shares of company stock valued at $236,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

