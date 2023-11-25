tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

LON TBLD opened at GBX 7.13 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.39. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of £14.53 million, a PE ratio of -101.79 and a beta of -0.12.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

