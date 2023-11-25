tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
