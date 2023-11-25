Titon (LON:TON) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Titon Trading Up 7.7 %

TON stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Get Titon alerts:

About Titon

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.