Titon (LON:TON) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Titon Trading Up 7.7 %
TON stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
About Titon
