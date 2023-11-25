TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,986 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after buying an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,143,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after buying an additional 843,434 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.