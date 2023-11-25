Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.44.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.