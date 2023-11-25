Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

