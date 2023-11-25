Truist Financial Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $206.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $213.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.96.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

