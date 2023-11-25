Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $6,917,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 59.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

TWLO stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,283 shares of company stock worth $1,268,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

