UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

UGI Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UGI stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UGI has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 89.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

