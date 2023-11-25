United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
