United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United States Antimony by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

