US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,972. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

