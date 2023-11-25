US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on USFD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after buying an additional 3,045,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after buying an additional 2,435,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $68,956,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

