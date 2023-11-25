Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

