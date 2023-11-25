Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.