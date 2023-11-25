VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $1,063,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,534,020.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $213.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after purchasing an additional 537,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

