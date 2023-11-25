Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 34,737 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,344,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,947,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $24.15 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

