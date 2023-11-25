Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) Shares Up 37.5%

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Vicapsys Life Sciences Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.
Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Vicapsys Life Sciences Company Profile
Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company's product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.
