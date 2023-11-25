voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VJET. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
