voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VJET. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet Company Profile

Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

