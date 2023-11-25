VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 3%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 40,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,089,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $28.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,605.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.
