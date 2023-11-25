Wedbush Begins Coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

DNTH opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834,466 shares in the company, valued at $19,903,956.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, insider Simrat Randhawa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,903,956.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 101,557 shares of company stock worth $1,314,676 over the last 90 days. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

