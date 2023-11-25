Wedbush Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.22.

DKS opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

