Wedbush Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $215.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.56.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

