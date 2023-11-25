Wells Fargo & Company Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. StockNews.com raised shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.47.

APA stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

