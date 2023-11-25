Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) vs. Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99% Eastside Distilling -136.37% -16,003.09% -70.12%

Volatility & Risk

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westrock Coffee and Eastside Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.21%. Eastside Distilling has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Eastside Distilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling is more favorable than Westrock Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Eastside Distilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.92 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -11.71 Eastside Distilling $14.33 million 0.07 -$16.27 million ($16.46) -0.06

Eastside Distilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastside Distilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

