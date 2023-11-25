Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

WPM stock opened at GBX 3,765 ($47.10) on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,085 ($38.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,205.67 ($52.62). The stock has a market cap of £17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,963.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,504.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,503.84.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($62.55) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.