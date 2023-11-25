Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $556,206.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,458.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,372 shares of company stock worth $381,615. Insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
