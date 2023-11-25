William Blair Comments on Medtronic plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

NYSE MDT opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

