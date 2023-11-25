Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $276,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,487,000 after buying an additional 179,136 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

