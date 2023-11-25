WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) PT Raised to $10.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.40.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

