W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) versus Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) Financial Contrast

Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Free Report) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore $921.00 million 0.54 $231.15 million $0.40 8.53

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

39.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore 10.08% 9.35% 0.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riverdale Oil and Gas and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 143.40%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, indicating that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

