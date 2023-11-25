Zacks Research Comments on The Boeing Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($5.89) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.81 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $171.70 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.13. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.