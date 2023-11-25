Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

