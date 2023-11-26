1irstGold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.69 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $119.84 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $58.03 or 0.00154122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

