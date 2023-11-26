Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $180.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

