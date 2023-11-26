AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $497.87

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $497.87 and traded as low as $430.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 12 shares traded.
AMEN Properties Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.84.
AMEN Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.
