AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,128 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

