ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 38.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $481,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASML opened at $691.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.17.

ASML Company Profile



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

