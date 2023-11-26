Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 716.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $189.74 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

