Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.58

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.58 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 125.80 ($1.57). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.56), with a volume of 171,500 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In related news, insider Sethu Vijayakumar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,264.23). Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

