Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Belden were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

