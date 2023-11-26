Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Belden worth $27,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Belden by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 184,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 156,406 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

