Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $280.39 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

