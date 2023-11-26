Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

