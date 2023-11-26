BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.12

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.26. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 71,539 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,061 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

