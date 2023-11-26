BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.12

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.26. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 71,539 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
