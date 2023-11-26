BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock opened at C$10.23 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.44.

