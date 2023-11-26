BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZUT)

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ZUT opened at 19.55 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of 17.82 and a one year high of 24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.07.

