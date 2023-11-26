BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from BMO US Put Write ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance

TSE ZPW opened at C$15.69 on Friday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$13.86 and a 12 month high of C$15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.14.

